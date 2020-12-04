Taiwan and Brunei on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote a halal economy between the nations.
The document, titled the MOU on Syariah Compliance Products, Development and Trade, was signed by Pengiran Haris Duraman, chairman of the Brunei Darussalam BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BD BEBC), and witnessed by Taiwan Representative to Brunei Andrew Lee (李憲章).
The document next heads to Taipei to be signed by an official at the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會), the other signatory of the MOU.
The BIMP-EAGA refers to the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area, which covers 80 million people. It was launched in 1994 in Davao City, the Philippines, to promote subregional economic cooperation.
The MOU was a result of 10 months of discussion initiated by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brunei and the BD BEBC, Lee said.
“It will serve as a catalyst and platform for connectivity and cooperation, and to explore opportunities in creating a new supply chain linking Taiwan and Brunei and the global Muslim markets,” Lee said.
The MOU aims to foster cooperation in the halal industry, reduce technical barriers to trade and facilitate bilateral relations between Taiwan and Brunei, particularly with respect to halal export development and promotional programs, Lee said.
It also focuses on investment opportunities in the halal economy and possible joint ventures in the halal value chain between Taiwan and Brunei, he added.
Brunei is well positioned to bridge the gap with Europe, the Middle East, South America and Taiwan in the halal industry, which is a global economic driver encompassing 1.9 billion Muslims, Lee said.
Taiwanese-made halal-certified foods were displayed outside the MOU-signing event as part of the representative office’s effort to showcase Taiwan’s efforts to break into the global halal food market, he said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT