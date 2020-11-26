Winning uniform invoice lottery numbers announced

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$347,029) special prize in the September-to-October uniform invoice lottery is 42024723, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 64157858, while three numbers qualify for the first prize of NT$200,000: 68550826, 84643124 and 46665810.

Invoice holders that match the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers would win NT$40,000 and those with invoices that match the last six digits would win NT$10,000.

Other prizes are NT$4,000 for invoices with the last five digits of the first-prize numbers, NT$1,000 for invoices with the last four digits and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

An additional NT$200 prize would go to holders of invoices ending in 651 or 341.

The prizes can be claimed between Dec. 6 and March. 5, the ministry said upon announcing the winning numbers.

Prizes of NT$1,000 or less can be redeemed at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart, Hi-Life, Pxmart and Simple Mart stores.

For prizes up to NT$40,000, invoices can be redeemed at credit cooperatives across the nation, while First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (農業金庫) offer cash redemptions for all prizes, including those larger than NT$200,000.

The uniform invoice lottery system, which draws winning numbers every two months, aims to encourage people to collect their invoices to prevent tax evasion by retailers.