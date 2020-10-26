Asustek’s standalone net profit rises by 62 percent

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) on Friday said it made NT$3.739 billion (US$129.3 million) in unaudited standalone net profit last month, up 62 percent from a year earlier.

The unaudited profit for Asustek’s brand-name business translated into earnings per share of NT$5.04, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The firm also reported unaudited standalone revenue of NT$36.586 billion, up 34.57 percent annually.

Asustek Computer Inc notebook computers equipped with new Core processors by Intel Corp are pictured in an undated photograph. The company on Friday reported NT$3.739 billion in unaudited standalone net profit last month, up 62 percent from a year earlier. Photo courtesy of Asustek Computer Inc

The PC vendor released the monthly results at the request of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as its shares were classified as “attention securities” by the exchange regulator due to the abnormal trading volume of the stock in the most recent six business days, the exchange said.

Based on the firm’s data, third-quarter brand-name revenue reached NT$118.61 billion, up 41.05 percent from the previous quarter and up 37.78 percent from a year earlier due to demand created by the remote work and learning trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asustek has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the increase in people staying at home due to the pandemic, which has boosted its sales of consumer and commercial PCs.

The firm’s shipments were also boosted by a steady increase in gaming demand as the pandemic has dragged on, analysts said.

The company had earlier said that it remained cautiously positive regarding its outlook for next year.

Asustek forecast that its diverse product offerings across the consumer, commercial, education and gaming sectors would make it a key beneficiary of the new norms in the post-COVID era.

Credit Suisse Group AG analysts said in a note last week that Asustek’s sales for this quarter would be supported by an increase in new laptop and graphics card ranges, as well as the restocking of inventory at distribution channels.

However, tightness with regards to key components would continue to drag on further increases in sales, they said.

“We believe the PC demand will remain more resilient into year-end with Asustek as key beneficiary on higher consumer mix; however, we remain cautious on the sustainability of the demand uptick, and will continue to monitor its smartphone strategy for turnaround,” the analysts wrote.

Asustek shares ended 0.41 percent higher at NT$242.5 in Taipei trading on Friday. They have risen 4.75 percent from the beginning of this year.