With odd-lot intraday trading scheduled to start on Monday next week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) urged investors to be cautious and not to confuse it with regular trading.
Odd-lot trading means that investors can purchase any number of shares between 1 and 999, lower than the standard unit of trading, or 1,000 shares, thus lowering the threshold at which investors can buy high-priced stocks.
The TWSE has asked securities brokerages to provide new online trading platforms that are exclusively for odd-lot intraday trading to differentiate it from current platforms for regular stock trading, TWSE trading division director Ben Chen (陳正斌) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“Investors need to be careful about which platform they are using when placing orders,” Chen said.
“If you plan to purchase two shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光), that would cost you NT$6,170 [US$213] based on the stock’s closing price of NT$3,085 today,” Chen said. “However, if you mistakenly placed the order through the platform for regular trading and end up buying two units, you would have to pay NT$6.17 million if the order is matched.”
As most brokerages allow investors to buy stocks on margin, they usually set limits on how much money investors could borrow, and if an investor’s credit limit is lower than the amount of an accidental buy order, the order would be canceled automatically, Chen said.
“That would be the lucky case. If your credit limit is higher than the amount of your misplaced order, the order would take effect and be matched. You might suffer huge losses if the stock goes down,” Chen said.
The exchange has asked securities companies to show the total amount of order twice at their trading platforms for investors to double check, but investors still need to be cautious, he said.
Individual odd-lot traders will have to place their orders on online platforms themselves, and not by asking a broker to fill their orders over the telephone, as brokerages are also worried about employees making a mistake when filling orders, Chen said.
While the TWSE has adopted a continuous trading mechanism for its regular stock trading, it would adopt a call auction mechanism for the odd-lot intraday trading, in a bid to help investors differentiate the two platforms, it said.
Orders can be placed from 9am to 1:30pm, with the first match starting at 9:10am, after which orders would be matched every three minutes by call auction, with trades being executed according to the principles of price and time priority, it said.
Unexecuted orders will not be carried forward to after-hours trading.
The existing after-hours odd-lot trading will remain unchanged, with trading from 1:40pm to 2:30pm and matching orders taking place only once at 2:30pm, it said.
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai