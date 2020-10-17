The cost of air tickets between two major Asian financial hubs jumped within 24 hours of Singapore and Hong Kong unveiling plans for a travel bubble that would not require people to quarantine upon arrival.
The cheapest price for a Singapore Airlines Ltd return economy seat to Hong Kong yesterday morning was S$558 (US$410) up until the end of December, versus around S$400 Thursday afternoon as the news was announced, the airline’s website showed. Return business-class fares rose about HK$5,000 (US$645) to HK$19,000. Cheaper flights were still available on travel Web sites including Skyscanner Ltd.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the flag carriers of Singapore and Hong Kong especially hard as they do not have any domestic market to fall back on. Prior to the pandemic, around 1 million trips were made between the two regional centers every year, data from the Singapore and Hong Kong tourism boards showed.
Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong-listed Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd closed up 6.1 percent on Thursday and yesterday rose as much as 6.4 percent as investors digested the news. The agreement could lift Cathay’s monthly revenue by HK$90 million and reduce cash burn by as much as 6 percent, said Bloomberg Intelligence analysts James Teo and Chris Muckensturm, who assume revenue on the Hong Kong to Singapore route amounted to about 3 percent of Cathay’s total pre-pandemic.
Singapore Airlines, which yesterday rose as much as 1.4 percent, could see a S$15 million boost to monthly revenue and 6 percent reduction in cash burn, Teo and Muckensturm said. The route also made up about 3 percent of its revenue before COVID-19, they said.
The number of flights between Hong Kong and Singapore slumped, with only 54 round trips filed this month, down 90 percent from a year earlier, aviation analytics company Cirium said.
“Although the travel bubble will potentially facilitate increase of services by Cathay Pacific, Singapore and Scoot, who have continued to operate minimal services on the route through 2020, demand is expected to remain depressed in the near-term as passenger confidence remains low,” said Herman Tse, an analyst at Cirium.
Still, the bubble plan has encouraged some to book flights or make plans to travel. Singapore-based Clarence Foo, who works for APAC Realty Ltd unit ERA, said that four Chinese with Hong Kong residency had told him that they planned to fly down to the city-state and purchase luxury apartments.
“They’re constantly asking about the property market — whether it’s recovering and whether prices are coming up,” Foo said. “Some had planned to come down earlier in the year, but then Singapore imposed border controls. They know that the city’s property market seems to be more resilient now as there have been more sales and prices are low, so they want to capitalize on that.”
Under the travel bubble, compulsory quarantine would be replaced by COVID-19 testing. Singaporean Minister of Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康) said he hopes that the bubble would start in “weeks.” Other details of the agreement would be fleshed out later, the Hong Kong government said, without giving any date for when the plan would come into effect.
Singaporean Victoria Ho used to travel from Hong Kong back home to Singapore every month. After a hiatus, she is back on a plane this weekend. Although the bubble has not kicked in, she welcomed the announcement, saying it would allow friends to visit.
“I’ll be able to pop home to meet with coworkers and clients, because I do have meetings I’d like to make there,” she said.
Tan Wei Lynn, who works in the financial sector in Hong Kong, booked her ticket to Singapore soon after the announcement. She plans to stay for several weeks and not fly back to Hong Kong until December, assuming that there would be more details laid out by then.
“Having to quarantine is what’s stopped me, and a lot of people I know, from traveling,” Tan said. “Yes, tests are expensive, but it’s not about the cost of testing. We can’t afford to quarantine at one side or both sides.”
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said