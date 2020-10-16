HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) yesterday announced that a NT$29 million (US$1 million) green trade loan has been arranged for Taylor Hopkinson Ltd’s Taiwan branch. The banking facility is to assist Taylor Hopkinson with its financing needs as it finds quality renewable energy talent for offshore wind farm projects.
Harnessing wind power has become a critical part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy and the Ministry of Economic Affairs expects the wind industry, onshore and offshore, to generate 20,000 jobs by 2025.
HSBC Taiwan said that the financing would boost the nation’s green economy and bolster the growth momentum of wind power.
Taylor Hopkinson, a UK-based consultancy specializing in renewable energy and clean technology recruitment for more than a decade, has a strong track record of placing renewables professionals in existing and emerging markets internationally.
The company is helping to source the talent for Taiwan’s first offshore wind farms, Formosa 1 (海洋風電) and Formosa 2 (海能風電).
Cash gaps can often occur between trade receivables and payables during the recruitment process, so HSBC Taiwan’s trade loan facility would help Taylor Hopkinson handle financing needs that arise as it assembles teams for offshore wind farm projects.
Unlike a traditional loan, the facility’s green services loan would meet Taylor Hopkinson’s specific sourcing needs, to help the world transition to sustainable energy. The facility would give Taylor Hopkinson’s recruitment efforts more flexibility when costs are incurred.
“We are pleased to arrange HSBC’s very first trade loan focusing on green services in Taiwan for Taylor Hopkinson,” HSBC Taiwan commercial banking head Stanley Hsiao (蕭仲程) said. “This inaugural green trade loan arrangement is of huge significance to HSBC Taiwan. Using our expertise and market leadership in both sustainable finance and trade finance, we came up with a pioneering financing solution that catered to our client’s needs.”
“This not only represents the close collaboration between HSBC and our customers, but demonstrates the vast experience of HSBC in participating in green financing, which gives us an edge in working with clients that support Taiwan’s green ambition,” Hsiao added.
As a founding member of the Loan Market Association, HSBC has worked with the association to develop market standards, or green loan principles, for lending to eligible sustainable projects.
“Our customers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability as a top requirement when making business decisions — and we expect this trend to accelerate, especially in the green energy space,” Hsiao said. “We see that trade financing has extended to services.”
“Opportunities to offer trade and services financing arise in various sectors and industries, including outsourced services to recruit personnel for infrastructure construction,” Hsiao said.
“Planning, constructing and maintaining each wind farm requires talent from a wide range of backgrounds, including electrical and civil engineering and data analytics, as well as operational skills,” Taylor Hopkinson CEO Tom Hopkinson said. “The growth of the industry means that there is more and more demand for talent in this field.”
“As the leading recruitment advisory partner for the world’s renewable energy leaders, we aim to enable a diverse, global workforce that will drive the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” Hopkinson added. “We are pleased to have garnered support and secured this green facility from HSBC. This serves as solid proof of our capability in sustainability, as it is a testament to our commitment and efforts in moving green initiatives forward.”
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
GROWING CHAINS: The acquisition of Dante Coffee adds to Bafang Yunji’s businesses, including a pork rice chain, a noodle outlet and boxed meal vendor A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday. The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement. The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details. The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan