EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said it would change its boarding processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing social-distancing measures without sacrificing efficiency.
After the carrier in the past three months tried several boarding methods and researched other airlines’ practices, EVA said it would adopt a window-to-aisle method for its wide-body aircraft and half-block method for its narrow-body jets.
The new boarding procedures would only apply to economy-class passengers, as the airline would still give boarding priority to those with business-class tickets, disabled passengers, pregnant women and babies, EVA told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg
For its wide-body jets, which have 3-3-3 or 3-4-3 seating configurations, passengers sitting near the windows on two sides of the airplane would board first, followed by passengers with seats between the aisles, EVA said, adding that this would reduce the chances of passengers interacting with each other.
As for its narrow-body jets with 3-3 seating configurations, the airline said it would let passengers with seats on one side of the airplane in the rear and those on the other side in the front board first.
Calling the procedure “diagonal” boarding, EVA said that the method would allow passengers to place their carry-on bags in the overhead compartments without interacting with others.
The new boarding methods would reduce passengers’ boarding time, the airline said, adding that boarding for a Boeing 777-300ER with 350 passengers would decline from 25 minutes to 20 minutes, while the boarding time for a fully loaded Airbus A321-200 jet would drop by three minutes.
“The boarding methods are here to stay even after the COVID-19 outbreak ends,” EVA said.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
GROWING CHAINS: The acquisition of Dante Coffee adds to Bafang Yunji’s businesses, including a pork rice chain, a noodle outlet and boxed meal vendor A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday. The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement. The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details. The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan