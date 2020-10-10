Housing transactions last month totaled 24,356 units in the nation’s six special municipalities, a 36 percent increase from a year earlier, catapulted by real-estate needs and investment demands coupled with low interest rates, brokers said.
The volume suggested a 12 percent pickup compared with August’s levels, shattering the spell of Ghost Month, which this year was from Aug. 19 to Sept. 16, when Taiwanese generally shun major events such as purchasing homes, getting married and launching business ventures.
The data affirmed a concrete recovery in the property market that was earlier pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), Taiwan’s only listed broker.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
“Prospective buyers quickly rejoined the market after Taiwan reined in the virus outbreak,” Sinyi researcher Tseng Ching-der (曾敬德) said, adding that the recovery is nationwide.
Taichung reported the steepest increase of 55 percent year-on-year to 4,867 deals, as property funds flowed to central Taiwan, attracted by infrastructure improvements and relative affordability, government data showed.
The number of property deals in Taipei surged 44 percent from a year earlier to 3,133, supported in part by low borrowing costs, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) said.
Record-low interest rates globally had driven idle money from banks to real estate, Evertrust spokesman Jay Hsieh (謝志傑) said.
Properties in Taipei, while relatively expensive compared with housing elsewhere in Taiwan, are resilient in value compared with other investment tools amid intense market volatility, Hsieh said.
Asset allocation needs helped boost housing deals by 28 percent year-on-year to 6,331 units in neighboring New Taipei City, as it emerged as the second-best destination among prospective buyers who cannot afford ownership in Taipei, Hsieh said.
Transactions in Taoyuan rose 37 percent from a year earlier to 4,389 units, while deals in Kaohsiung grew 32 percent to 3,505 units, local government data showed.
Transactions rose 20 percent to 2,131 units in Tainan.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month