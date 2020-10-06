The US economy faces risks from a potential resurgence of COVID-19 and from the failure so far of the US Congress to provide additional financial support for struggling individuals and businesses.
That judgement emerged from a survey released yesterday by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) of 52 forecasters who were polled last month.
Among the forecasters, 55 percent said they regarded a second wave of COVID-19 cases as the most serious threat.
Twenty percent said they thought a lack of further government economic aid would pose the biggest risk.
The inability of Democrats and Republicans to forge a compromise has meant that unemployed Americans are no longer receiving a federal unemployment benefit. Support for small businesses has also expired. States and localities, many of which have suffered sharp declines in tax revenue, are struggling, too, without further federal assistance.
Similar to many other economists, the NABE’s forecasters have estimated that the US economy, as measured by GDP, grew at a 25 percent annual rate in the July-to-September quarter. That would be the largest quarterly gain on records dating to 1947.
However, it would follow an even bigger contraction in the April-to-June quarter, when COVID-19 paralyzed much of the US economy.
For the current quarter, the NABE panel forecast a 4.9 percent annual growth rate.
The recovery from the pandemic recession, in the view of the forecasters, would remain sluggish in coming months. A majority of them do not expect GDP to return to its pre-pandemic levels until sometime in 2022.
For all of this year, the panel expects GDP to decline 4.3 percent. That would be the US economy’s first full-year contraction since a 2.5 percent fall in 2009 at the end of the Great Recession.
For next year, the forecasters expect growth of 3.6 percent.
“NABE panelists have become more optimistic, on balance, but remain concerned about a potential second-wave of COVID-19,” said Eugenio Aleman, an economist at Wells Fargo Bank and the chair of the NABE survey panel.
On the danger that the US economy might suffer a double-dip recession, in which GDP would shrink again, 51 percent of the forecasters estimated the chances at 20 percent or less. Only 12 percent saw the likelihood at 50 percent or more.
More than half the panelists believe that 10 to 20 percent of the jobs that have been lost to the pandemic recession are permanently gone, with many hotels, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues unable to reopen.
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred