New vehicle sales last month jumped 13.4 percent year-on-year to 37,241 units as new models from Mercedes-Benz and other brands stimulated sales, online market researcher U-Car said in a report on its Web site yesterday.
The growth bucked a traditional downtrend in Ghost Month and represented a monthly increase of 6.9 percent.
In the first nine months of this year, new vehicle sales expanded at an annual rate of 4.4 percent to 325,805 units, according to U-Car.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
“The effect of Ghost Month was not significant this year. New car sales were much better than before,” U-Car said in a statement. “Many auto brands launched new cars and started taking orders last month following delayed launches in the first half of the year.”
New vehicle launches were delayed in the first six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down automakers’ production lines and disrupted their component supply, U-Car said.
The revamped Honda CR-V saw robust demand last month, with sales of 1,753 units, making it the most popular recreational vehicle among local peers, while the new Hyundai Venue crossover was also well-received by local consumers, with sales of 701 units, U-Car’s statistics showed.
Sales of imported vehicles rebounded to 18,669 units, up from 17,178 units in August and accounting for 50.1 percent of overall new vehicle sales.
In comparison, imported vehicles made up a smaller share of 49.3 percent in August.
Among imported vehicle vendors, Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士) saw sales rise rapidly to 3,573 units from 2,680 a month earlier, retaining its No. 2 position in the domestic market.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC was the brand’s best-selling model at 1,053 units, while sales of E-Class and C-Class models reached 554 units and 462 units respectively, U-Car reported.
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, again ranked first, with vehicle sales more than doubling to 6,865 units from 3,857 in August.
Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和) dropped to the third place with sales of 2,978 units, data showed.
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred