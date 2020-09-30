Danish firm to build nacelle assembly facility in Taichung

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday signed a contract with Fortune Electric Co (華城電機) to build a wind turbine nacelle construction facility in the Port of Taichung.

The facility, slated to be completed by the third quarter of 2022, would be used to assemble nacelles for CIP’s NT$2 billion (US$68.61 million) Chang Fang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) wind farms off the coast of Changhua County, which are to have a combined capacity of 600 megawatts (MW).

CIP Taiwan project office director Marina Hsu (許乃文) said that turbine maker MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (MVOW) is assembling the nacelles in Taiwan as part of the government’s supply chain localization requirement.

“The nacelle contains all the generating components and all the software controls for a wind turbine. Putting it together is a complicated process [that requires] a lot of know-how,” Hsu told the Taipei Times by telephone.

“MVOW currently only does this work in Denmark and exports the assembled nacelles,” she added.

Hsu said that Fortune Electric has been selected for their expertise with power equipment and that construction would start after the Lunar New Year next year.

MHI Vestas would begin assembly after the facility is completed, she said.

“We have to complete 46 9MW turbine platform units by the end of 2023 to be in compliance with our contracts,” Hsu said.

Fortune Electrical chairman Hsu Bang-fu (許邦福) said: “We hope that we can follow CIP and MVOW and move toward the international green energy market with our power equipment products and services.”