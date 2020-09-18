Cloud data warehouse start-up Snowflake Inc’s shares doubled on Wednesday, raising more than US$3 billion in a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.
Snowflake shares priced at US$120 at the opening bell finished the official trading day just shy of US$254.
The San Mateo, California-based company has grown quickly since it was founded eight years ago in Silicon Valley and was valued at about US$12.4 billion in a private funding round early this year, despite not being profitable.
Snowflake was valued at more than US$70 billion based on its share price on Wednesday.
“It’s surprising, but it’s a validation of our initial vision,” Benoit Dageville, one of the French cofounders of Snowflake, said in an interview.
“Snowflake IPOing as the world’s largest software IPO is showing that markets for enterprise software continue to be far larger than most anticipate,” Box cloud computing company chief executive Aaron Levie wrote on Twitter. “With exponential growth in data, devices, and apps, something already big today might be 100X bigger in just a few years.”
Snowflake revenue jumped to US$264.7 million last year from US$97 million the year before, while its net loss grew to US$348.5 million from US$178 million in that same comparison, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
“Beginning with our first customers in 2014, the response was beyond our expectations as we addressed major shortcomings of existing solutions and expanded from a data warehouse into an integrated cloud data platform,” the start-up said in a regulatory filing.
Snowflake provides online data storage, analytics and management, essentially providing infrastructure as a service to businesses seeking to operate online.
It relies on data centers hosted by Amazon.com Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp, according to the filing.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the economy, it is also accelerating a trend toward businesses connecting with customers online and relying on the cloud or remote work.
Snowflake reported having more than 3,100 customers at the end of July, including Adobe Systems Inc, Capital One Financial Corp and Sony Corp.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into