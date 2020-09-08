Headrest canopies and fabric barriers between seats could start appearing in airplane cabins as the embattled industry tries to ward off the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airlines desperate for governments to lift travel restrictions and passengers to return are looking at ways to reassure the public that their health would not be compromised on a flight. New-look seats and fresh cabins could be a start.
One of the biggest companies in that business, Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH, has designed a range of modifications to keep passengers apart and protect them from infection.
Airlines are considering installing Recaro’s equipment as temporary cabin makeovers, Recaro CEO Mark Hiller said in an interview.
They need fittings that are easy to maneuver, lightweight and available at short notice, he said.
“There is definitely large interest from across the different regions,” he said.
With a COVID-10 vaccine possibly years away, airlines need to persuade the public it is safe to fly when an infected passenger might be next to them.
Sporadic flareups around the world are putting people off: Global traffic in July was down almost 80 percent from a year earlier, a steeper-than-expected slump, the International Air Transport Association said last week.
Of the planes that are flying, many are half empty. Aircraft typically must be 70 percent to 80 percent full to turn a profit, so that increases the appeal of devices that let passengers sit side by side without touching heads, brushing shoulders or nudging elbows.
Airlines are also figuring out how to apply a disinfectant coating developed by Recaro onto their seats, Hiller said. The German company said it has revamped the substance to repel viruses, including COVID-19.
While the industry has for months said there is little chance of catching the virus on a plane because there are hospital-grade air filters on board, that argument has been undermined by breakouts on some flights.
All 187 passengers and six crew on a TUI AG flight from the Greek resort of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, last month were asked to self-isolate after at least 16 confirmed cases were identified on the Aug. 25 service.
Recaro, which sold about 150,000 aircraft seats last year, is not immune to the crisis gripping the aviation industry, despite potential demand for its designs.
Hiller said revenue is expected to fall almost 60 percent this year.
“Even if airlines aren’t going to buy new planes, they might go for new cabins that are more comfortable or adapted to COVID,” he said.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were