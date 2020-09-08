EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday both launched “flight to nowhere” programs for next month’s Mid-Autumn Festival, hoping to offer passengers a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of the moon from a plane.
The latest offering follows their programs last month for Father’s Day and Lovers’ Day (also known as the Qixi Festival), in which tickets sold out quickly.
EVA said it would offer one evening flight per day during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4.
Photo courtesy of EVA Airways Corp
The planes are scheduled to take off after 6pm so that passengers can view the moon, it told the Taipei Times by telephone.
EVA is deploying its Boeing 787-10 planes for the four flights, which have 342 seats compared with 309 for the Hello Kitty-themed Airbus SE A330-300 planes that it used before, it said.
“The fact that a Boeing 787-10 aircraft has the largest windows among all wide-body commercial planes would be a selling point,” it said.
Similar to its previous programs, the Boeing 787-10 jets would not land in a foreign airport, but would make a sightseeing loop over Taiwan’s west coast and Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, EVA said.
The planes would descend to an altitude of about 20,000 feet (6,096m), compared with regular commercial flights’ 9,144m, to give passengers a better view, it said.
With tickets priced at NT$5,888 (US$199.4) for an economy-class seat and NT$7,888 for a business-class seat, EVA is forecast to make at least NT$8.32 million in revenue from the four flights.
EVA is planning to launch another six “fly-to-nowhere” programs over the Double Ten National Day, Halloween, Double 11 Singles’ Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day, it said.
“The revenue we make from the special flights would be nothing compared with those generated from our international flights prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, but at least those programs could help maintain our cash flow,” an EVA official said.
Meanwhile, StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to offer six “fly to the moon” flights on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, using its A321neo planes.
However, it has not finalized its ticket prices and flight schedule, StarLux said, adding that it would not all be evening flights.
Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), the nation’s only low-cost carrier, yesterday said it as still evaluating whether to offer such special flights, after canceling its Lovers’ Day flights due to lower-than-expected sales.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were