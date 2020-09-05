Wealthy people in Asia are readying cash to take advantage of opportunities in financial markets and private equity once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the head of private banking at Southeast Asia’s largest lender said in an interview this week.
Clients have increased cash holdings to about 40 percent of their portfolios in recent months, up from about 30 percent before the pandemic, said Joseph Poon, who leads DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s Private Bank unit.
While the unit does not disclose assets under management, it is part of DBS Group’s S$251 billion (US$184 billion) wider wealth platform, which is among the largest in Asia.
Photo: Reuters
“Clients are holding a lot more cash than usual. It’s a very interesting phenomenon,” Poon said.
“Ultra-high-net-worth clients believe there will be a good opportunity in the marketplace once the pandemic impacts have flown through the economy,” he said, referring to those with at least S$30 million in investable assets.
Clients are considering financial assets, e-commerce and logistics businesses with funding gaps, he said. Some plan to use the cash for their own business needs and might use it to expand companies through partners.
Poon’s insights mirror a wider trend.
Data compiled by Bloomberg showed that leading private equity firms are sitting on about US$1.6 trillion of dry powder after the pandemic halted private equity deals and roiled global markets.
Still, holding on to cash might mean that some investors have already missed a massive market rally, with the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index surging about 43 percent since its March low.
New assets inflows — or net new money — at DBS Private Bank and another one of its wealth businesses more than doubled to S$5 billion in the first half, Poon said.
The funds came from a range of destinations, including family offices in the US, Europe and elsewhere that see Singapore as “a strong jurisdiction,” he said.
DBS Private Bank, which accepts clients with at least S$5 million in investable assets, is part of DBS Group’s wider wealth platform, which reported that assets grew 7 percent at the end of June from a year earlier.
DBS Group expects assets under management to grow at a similar rate this year, Poon said.
Elsewhere in the region, DBS Group is on track to double the wealth assets at its Thai brokerage unit to S$8 billion by 2023.
The bank has seen rich Thais looking at private banking products in Singapore as they hunt for global investments, Poon said.
It is also looking to expand in the Philippines, where it only has a representative office, Poon said, without giving more details.
“We kicked off some discussions last year and are still in the midst of structuring the best way to tap on the growing onshore high-net-worth individuals’ increasing investment appetite,” Poon said. “Still, it’s early days.”
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be