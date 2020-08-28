Apple Inc is likely to boost sales of its AirPods range by one-third this year, but that would not stop it from losing its dominant grip on the fast-growing wireless earbuds market.
AirPods have come to define the true wireless (TWS) earphones category, with Apple accounting for nearly half of all sales last year and expected to grow to 82 million units this year, according to Counterpoint Research data.
However, cheaper alternatives from Chinese rivals have eroded Apple’s lead and the Silicon Valley company now finds itself with 35 percent of the market followed by Xiaomi Corp (小米) with 10 percent and Samsung Electronics Co on 6 percent, the data showed.
A growing contingent of specialized Chinese brands has emerged on the scene, with models such as the US$90 Lypertek Tevi offering better fit and sound quality than AirPods at a lower price and the 1More True Wireless ANC outperforming the US$250 AirPods Pro’s noise canceling at US$180.
Samsung’s newly released Galaxy Buds Live also features noise canceling along with a pretty, bean-shaped design and cost US$170.
The South Korean company said it has shipped 300,000 pairs of the Buds Live in their first few weeks of availability, although part of those have been bundled with the Galaxy Note 20 flagship phone.
For Android smartphone users, many of the iPhone-related AirPods advantages are lost, leading to price and feature sets being the key purchase drivers.
“The low-to-mid end segment, including Chinese brands and US makers such as JLab, is taking away share from the premium market,” Counterpoint analyst Liz Lee said.
Competition between Samsung and Apple is likely to intensify in the latter half of the year, as positive reviews of the Buds Live and increased investment from Samsung are expected to close the gap between the two, Lee said.
“We believe that Samsung can attract more users, especially Android phone users, if it provides a wider selection of TWS devices from mid to high-end with at least two or three variations,” she said.
As Samsung expanded its earphones lineup, it is projected to more than double its TWS sales this year, growing from 8 million to 17 million, while Apple’s AirPods family is forecast to go from 61 million to 82 million.
Samsung, which took inspiration for the Buds Live design from the Hollywood movie Her, would keep expanding its range in line with evolving trends, lead wearables designer Bang Yongseok told Bloomberg News.
Established personal audio brands like Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic and Audio-Technica barely registered in the latest market data, with Counterpoint researchers identifying them as competing in the premium segment and holding a 0.3 percent share or less.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with