The government should pay serious attention to escalating US-China trade tensions, which are putting local firms at risk, as the two economies account for 60 percent of Taiwan’s exports, the Taipei-based Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI, 全國工總) said yesterday.
The trade group, which consists of 159 associations and represents a majority of local manufacturing firms, said it was concerned that firms might have to pick a side, when the best scenario would be to do business with both economies.
“The government must not take the trade tensions lightly, but should draw up effective, pragmatic policies to support local industries,” CNFI chairman William Wong (王文淵) told a news conference in Taipei after releasing the trade group’s annual position paper.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The theme of the paper this year focused on the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implications of what it called a “US-China cold war” over global technology dominance.
“US-China trade tensions have evolved from tariff disputes to all aspects of business, which could pose serious challenges for Taiwanese companies with deep participation in global supply chains,” said Wong, who is also chairman of the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團).
Decoupling of the US and Chinese economies could throw existing global supply chains into disarray, causing realignment and business costs to skyrocket while increasing uncertainty for Taiwanese firms, although some companies would benefit from order transfers in the short term, Wong said.
Apple Inc is reportedly grooming a purely Chinese supply chain to make its products, cutting dependence on Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), the largest assembler of iPhones.
The pandemic is another challenge that could push many local companies out of business, especially non-tech firms whose business order and profit margins are dwindling, CNFI said.
CNFI secretary-general Tsai Lien-sheng (蔡練生) said that government relief and stimulus measures are inadequate in scale and do not reach firms that are in need.
The government, while giving top priority to virus control, should set policy goals to help industries grapple with the pandemic crisis in the short term and brace for long-term development and transformation, Tsai said.
For example, policymakers can design distinct industrial clusters across Taiwan, which would help the nation pursue improved and more balanced development, Tsai said.
If possible, the government should retain nuclear power until renewable energy sources are sufficient and stable, CNFI said.
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco