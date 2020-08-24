Cathay United Bank (China) Co Ltd (國泰世華銀行中國) on Friday signed an investment agreement to acquire a 10 percent stake in a new consumer finance company in China, parent company Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.
The agreement with Ant Technology Group Co Ltd (螞蟻科技集團) to invest 800 million yuan (US$115.62 million) in the company, tentatively named Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Ltd (重慶螞蟻消費金融), would help Cathay United Bank China deepen its operations and capture new business in consumer financing, Cathay Financial spokesman Daniel Teng (鄧崇儀) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Cathay United Bank China, Cathay Financial’s Chinese subsidiary, focuses on corporate financing, investment banking and financial transactions.
“Given the considerable number of consumers in China, it is not likely for banks to provide services meeting their demands just by setting up a few branches in different regions,” Teng said. “We might learn a new method to offer satisfying services for Chinese consumers by investing in this new company, which is to be led by Ant Technology Group, a Chinese technology titan.”
The lender would conduct the capital injection in the Chinese company after obtaining approval from regulators in Taiwan and China, Cathay Financial said in the filing.
Ant Technology Group would hold a 50 percent stake in the new company, with other investors to include Chinese financial, technology and medical equipment companies, according to Chinese media reports.
Companies in Taiwan’s financial sector plan to invest NT$18.88 billion (US$639.74 million) in financial technology (fintech) this year to improve their online services and competitiveness, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
That would represent 14 percent growth from NT$16.51 billion last year, but the pace of investment is lower than annual rises of 40 and 49 percent in the past two years respectively, Department of Planning Director-General Lin Chih-hsien (林志憲) said.
Banks plan to invest NT$11.89 billion in fintech this year, ranking first among local financial industries, followed by insurers with NT$3.4 billion and securities and futures firms with NT$960 million, Lin said.
While banks focus on electric payment, big data, anti-money laundering and know-your-customer guidelines, securities, futures and asset management companies concentrate on information security and robot wealth management, while insurers focus on insurance technology, he said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to