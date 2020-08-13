Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday said that net profit last quarter expanded 34 percent year-on-year as remote study and work-from-home trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic boosted Internet use.
The growth momentum is expected to magnify in the second half of the year, as the world is still trying to contain the pandemic, Sercomm said, adding that it expects revenue to grow this quarter and next quarter.
“We are cautiously optimistic about the market demand in the second half. Customers largely have confirmed their orders for the fourth quarter for fear of component supply constraints,” Sercomm president James Wang (王煒) told an investors’ conference in Taipei. “The company’s order visibility is relatively higher than in past years.”
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
Revenue last quarter surged 36 percent sequentially to NT$9.25 billion (US$313.13 million), with fixed-mobile products contributing the most.
Contribution from 5G-related products, including customer-premises equipment (CPE), is expected to begin next year, Wang said.
In the US and Europe, telecoms plan to use 5G CPE to replace expensive fiber-optical networks in the rural areas, he said.
The company is also developing small cell stations supporting 5G technology, he said.
However, travel restrictions have somewhat delayed its development of 5G products, as some testing and discussions were slowed, he said.
In the April-to-June period, Sercomm’s net profit expanded to NT$241 million from NT$180 million in the corresponding period last year. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.97, up from NT$0.73 in the preceding year.
On an annual basis, net profit expanded 2.77 times from NT$87 million.
Gross margin dropped to 14.8 percent last quarter from 17.6 percent in the prior year, attributable to higher operating expenses, which soared 42.7 percent to NT$7.88 billion, from NT$5.52 billion a year earlier.
The pandemic “provides a boon to networking companies,” Sercomm chairman Paul Wang (王伯元) said. “Because of the pandemic, we have seen major changes in our life. Data [transmission] has increased a few times because of pandemic-induced telecommuting, remote education and remote surveillance.”
With the fallout from the pandemic and a US-China trade dispute, Sercomm has moved its manufacturing capacity from China to Taiwan, the Philippines and India.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to