TaiMed Biologics Inc (中裕新藥) swung into profit in the second quarter on rising sales of its Trogarzo HIV treatment in the US, improving gross margin and recovering value of its financial assets, the company said on Friday.
Net profit in the second quarter was NT$30.42 million (US$1.03 million), compared with a net loss of NT$83.57 million a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Earnings per share last quarter were NT$0.12.
Consolidated second-quarter revenue gained 15 percent year-on-year to NT$179 million, which could be attributed to a mild increase in the sale prices of Trogarzo and stable growth in sales, TaiMed chief financial officer Jack Chen (陳怡成) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“Revenue could have grown more during the April-to-June period if there had been no COVID-19 outbreaks... With the spread of the disease accelerating in the US since March, some patients could not go to hospitals due to lockdown measures,” Chen said.
Trogarzo is a fourth-line treatment and is not often recommended to patients unless they have already tried the initial or second-line treatments, the company said.
As a result, revenue contribution from the drug is expected to grow mildly rather than rapidly, Chen said.
The company’s gross margin increased to 42 percent in the second quarter, from 17 percent a year earlier, as its contract manufacturer, China-based WuXi Biologics Co (無錫生物製藥), improved its production procedures, he said.
“Given that our gross margin has remained above 40 percent for four quarters in a row, it seemed that it is not an issue anymore for TaiMed. I expect the figure to continue hovering between 40 percent and 50 percent in the second half of this year,” he said.
TaiMed owns 2.3 million shares of Montreal-based Theratechnologies Inc — its marketing and distribution partner — whose rising share price during the second quarter, amid a bullish financial market, buoyed TaiMed’s asset valuation, Chen said.
In the first half of the year, TaiMed reported a net loss of NT$44.95 million, or a net loss per share of NT$0.18, its data showed.
“Overall, we fared well in the second quarter and hope the momentum will continue in the second half of this year, when the pandemic is expected to slow, and our marketing activities would resume soon,” Chen said.
The company expects to break even for the whole of this year, he said.
The company would delay its plan to market Trogarzo in Germany later this quarter, depending on the situation of the outbreak, he added.
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
NERVOUS MARKET: With the infection sources still unknown for three COVID-19 cases that had departed Taiwan, investors have become uneasy, an analyst said Local shares yesterday came under heavy downward pressure, falling more than 1 percent as renewed fears over a possible increase in domestic COVID-19 infections hit market sentiment after the nation last week reported a case related to a Belgian national. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which pushed down the broader market as investors ignored gains posted by tech heavyweights on the US market at the end of last week, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 151.77 points, or 1.2 percent, at 12,513.03, on turnover of NT$231.43 billion (US$7.84 billion). Foreign