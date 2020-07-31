CTBC video tells story of Taiwan

Staff writer





TV host Ugur Rifat Karlova, as well as YouTubers Logan Beck and Ikulaoshi have all given thumbs-up to CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) Our Ordinary Home (家．如常), a video that ties together Taiwanese history in telling the story of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, released last month, has already received more than 11 million views, including 2.3 million from 23 countries and areas outside of Taiwan.

Now that the video has touched people throughout the world, people who have not seen the video should watch it on Facebook or YouTube, CTBC Bank said.

A scene from the CTBC Bank-produced video Our Ordinary Home depicts a 1970s Taiwan street scene of people watching news of the Republic of China losing its UN seat. Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

The CTBC Bank-produced brand image video depicts Taiwanese as they go about their day relatively unaffected by the pandemic.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) chief administration officer Roger Kao (高人傑) said that with the pandemic nearing its eighth month, the Our Ordinary Home video offers something different, as it emphasizes how Taiwan’s history has shaped the spirit with which Taiwanese have responded to the pandemic, and their experience in dealing with several challenging events over the past 50 years.

The video portrays scenes from the lives of ordinary people from the 1970s to the present, intertwining vignettes set against the background of historic events, such as the loss of the Republic of China’s UN seat, the ending of official diplomatic relations with the US and the SARS outbreak — all events that forged the spirit of ordinary Taiwanese and prepared them for the pandemic, the bank said.

The video has been viewed and commented on by people from places such as Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the US, Canada and Japan, with almost 40 percent of the views on YouTube from people overseas, it said.

Comments from Singapore praised Taiwan’s response to the pandemic, and how the video helped bring the nation closer to the international community.

The video follows on the success of Home Run Taiwan (轟吧！臺灣), a video produced by CTBC last year, which won silver in the “sports” category of Campaign magazine’s PR Awards Asia 2020, the first time a financial institution has won in the sports category for a corporate video in Taiwan.

Home Run Taiwan was produced for last year’s World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 B team preliminary heats in Taiwan. The video focused on the rigorous training regime of the Chinese Taipei team.

It was regarded as the most successful YouTube ad in Taiwan for last year, the bank said.