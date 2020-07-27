Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, is predicted to see revenue increase 7 percent this quarter from last quarter to reach a record high thanks to clear order visibility, Yuanta Securities Investment and Consulting Co (元大投顧) said on Friday.
With new growth momentum from the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm’s net profit this quarter is expected to rise 2 percent on a quarterly basis to also reach a record high, Yuanta said in a client note.
“Sinbon’s five major product lines are predicted to report higher revenue in the third quarter, especially the medical and electric bicycle product lines,” Yuanta analyst Wang Deng-cheng (王登城) said in a note. “Revenue from this month to September is expected to reach new highs month by month.”
Photo: Chen Jou-chen, Taipei Times
Due to the company’s high order visibility and new demand from the pandemic, its revenue this year is estimated to grow 15 percent from last year and reach a new high, Wang said.
With gross margin likely to hold at a sound level, the estimated net profit for the year is expected to increase 21 percent annually and hit a new high, he said.
The analyst’s forecast came after Sinbon on Friday reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the second quarter.
Consolidated sales rose 18 percent quarter-on-quarter and 9.5 percent year-on-year to NT$5.29 billion (US$178.98 million) for the second quarter — Sinbon’s highest in a second quarter, the company reported on Friday.
Gross margin increased to 26.3 percent in the second quarter, while operating margin advanced to 12.7 percent, the company said in a statement.
As a result, net profit for the second quarter increased 31 percent quarterly and 15.2 percent annually to NT$587.13 million, with earnings per share of NT$2.52, the company said.
“The second-quarter earnings per share of NT$2.52 is better than our expectation, mainly because of improvement of 0.6 percentage points in gross margin from the previous quarter and the contribution of NT$120 million in nonoperating gains,” Wang said.
In the first half of this year, cumulative revenue rose 10.5 percent year-on-year to NT$9.77 billion, while gross margin increased 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier to 26 percent and operating margin advanced 1.1 percentage points to 12.6 percent, Sinbon’s data showed.
Net profit grew 18.4 percent year-on-year to NT$1.04 billion, with earnings per share of NT$4.45 in the first half, the company said.
Sinbon attributed the better-than-expected results to higher revenue and rising gross margin, coupled with nonoperating investment gains, design service revenue and better control of operating expenses.
Shares in Sinbon fell 3.18 percent to NT$167.5 in Taipei trading on Friday. They have risen 35.08 percent so far this year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement