The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 1.77 percent, from a previous estimate of 1.03 percent, as private consumption might stage a comeback fueled by the government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers.
It is the first upgrade to Taiwan’s GDP growth forecast since COVID-19 broke out in late January, prompting research institutes at home and abroad to cut projections, citing concerns over tepid consumer spending and exports.
The latest forecast suggests a 72 percent increase from three months earlier, backed by a V-shaped recovery in tourism, despite the continued absence of foreign tourists and business travelers.
Photo: Chang Ching-ya, Taipei Times
“The stimulus vouchers of NT$3,000 per person might boost GDP growth by 0.44 percentage points,” meaning the institute would have to raise the growth rate anyhow, CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said.
Taiwan’s quick control of the virus outbreak has enabled people to lead a normal life with minimal social distancing requirements, the economist said.
Private consumption, which fell 1.58 percent in the first quarter and likely shrank 0.38 percent last quarter, might finish the year with a 0.87 percent increase, Chang said.
The pickup could increase to 1.33 percent if the vouchers help compound the wealth effect, he said.
The absence of lockdowns in Taiwan allows local companies, especially electronics suppliers, to benefit from order transfers and reap a boom in demand for devices used in remote working and learning arrangements.
Demand for laptops, data centers, servers and TVs remains strong this quarter, as confirmed cases escalate in many parts of the world, Taiwanese firms said, adding that unabated 5G spending also lends support to their business.
Taipei-based CIER said that overall exports would take a hit amid global economic downturns, but external demand might still make positive contributions due to a faster decline in imports.
Travel deficits might also taper off this year, as Taiwanese outspend foreign tourists on overseas vacations, government data showed.
Private investment, a main growth driver last year, might increase 0.25 percent this year, as firms turn cautious about expansion amid uncertainty, CIER said.
The government has stepped up investment and expenditure to bail out stressed companies and strengthen infrastructure, it said.
The institute expects unemployment to hover above 4 percent last quarter and this quarter due to the influx of new college graduates, and expects it to ease to 3.97 percent next quarter as the economy improves.
The New Taiwan dollar might trade at an average of NT$30.11 against the greenback this year, appreciating 2.66 percent from last year, as the US economy flounders, it said.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
As demand for gold surges, concerns about sourcing the precious metal responsibly have again been thrust into the spotlight. Gold for August delivery rose US$9.70 to US$1,810 an ounce, up 0.67 percent for the week. A report from Global Witness alleging one of the world’s biggest gold refiners has worked with a supplier that was at risk of having bought conflict metal originating in Sudan is the latest in a series of calls from advocacy groups urging the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to scrutinize producers more closely. Gold is one of four conflict minerals that US-listed companies from Tiffany & Co to