Analog Devices Inc is close to an all-stock agreement to acquire Maxim Integrated Products Inc, people familiar with the matter said.
The semiconductor companies are talking about a deal that values San Jose, California-based Maxim at more than its current market capitalization of roughly US$17 billion.
Norwood, Massachusetts-based Analog has a market value of US$46 billion and also has a large office in the San Jose area.
The deal could be announced as early as Monday, although discussions could still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations.
Representatives for Analog Devices and Maxim declined to comment on the deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Acquisitions are starting to return after a lull of several months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes on the heels of Uber Inc announcing a US$2.65 billion deal for Postmates Inc, Allstate Corp agreeing to a record US$4 billion takeover of National General Holdings Corp and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc spending roughly the same amount on a gas pipeline and storage assets.
Some chip deals have either been delayed or abandoned if they require approval in China, the world’s largest market for semiconductors. The process has been complicated by the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China.
Analog Devices is currently less than half the size of market leader Texas Instruments Inc by revenue. While Maxim would not allow it to close the gap totally, it would broaden the range of products in its analog portfolio, something that Texas Instruments has touted as helping to cement its dominance.
All three companies specialize in analog and embedded computing components. Once a sleepy backwater of the industry, this segment has enjoyed a resurgence as the list of uses and customers has grown in the past few years.
Analog chips convert real-world things like sound and pressure into electronic signals, and the rush to add automation to factory equipment and buildings and to move vehicles toward a world where they would not need human drivers has stirred new demand.
It is also a profitable area of the chip industry. Analog Devices and Maxim have gross margins in the region of 65 percent.
Since 2015, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has tripled in value. The benchmark index now has a market capitalization of more than US$1.5 trillion.
Over that same period, chip companies have been increasingly consolidating to help them lower costs and serve customers that have done the same. Their earnings have become more predictable and their cash generation has provided them with war chests and the ability to carry debt they could not have sustained in the past.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘POSITIVE EFFECT’: Phison this year began shipping SSDs to Japan’s largest pachinko maker, which uses the components in its machines featuring high-resolution graphics Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a designer of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, yesterday reported that revenue last quarter grew 11 percent from a year earlier on the back of new orders from Japan’s largest pachinko maker. Revenue last quarter expanded to NT$10.86 billion (US$366.82 million) from NT$9.79 billion a year earlier, Phison said. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue slumped 15.62 percent from NT$12.87 billion, it said. The Miaoli-based company said that it is benefiting from growing demand for solid-state drives (SSDs) used in devices beyond computers, which is stimulating growth for the NAND flash memory industry. Pachinko machines are one