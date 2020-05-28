EQUITIES
TAIEX closes above 11,000
Local shares yesterday moved higher, closing above 11,000 points on the back of an overnight rally in US markets, as investors embraced expectations that businesses would reopen and the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by US-based Novavax Inc. However, the upturn was limited, with some investors shifting into sell mode after Washington reacted to security laws proposed by China to tighten control over Hong Kong, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 17.45 points, or 0.16 percent, at 11,014.66 on turnover of NT$156.24 billion (US$5.2 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$332 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. After breaking 11,000, the TAIEX might need to consolidate, analysts said.
CHIPMAKERS
Macronix approves dividend
Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), which claims 23.8 percent of the world’s NOR flash memory market, yesterday said that shareholders at an annual general meeting approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$1.2 per common share. The distribution represents a 3.55 percent dividend yield based on the stock’s closing price of NT$33.85 yesterday in Taipei. Shareholders also approved NT$544.33 million in compensation for employees and NT$72.58 million for the board directors, as well as a proposal to raise funds by issuing up to 360 million common shares, the firm said.
CHIPMAKERS
Powerchip takes new head
Foundry and memorychip maker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it has tapped former AP Memory Technology Corp (愛普科技) president Gu Jun (顧峻) as the new copresident of its memory business group in a bid to enhance its research and development. Gu worked at Intel Corp and Cypress Semiconductor Corp before joining AP Memory in 2011. Chief technology officer Chang Shou-ren (張守仁) has also been promoted to vice president, it said, adding that the changes take effect on Monday next week.
ENERGY
Wpd’s deal to limit bird loss
Offshore wind energy developer Wpd Taiwan Energy Co Ltd (達德能源) yesterday signed a contract worth nearly NT$70 million with WeatherRisk Explore Inc (天氣風險) to monitor bird activity around Wpd’s planned 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Yunlin County and help minimize the project’s impact on bird migration. Surveillance equipment such as cameras and microphones would be installed on the transitional wind turbines, with radars to be preinstalled on the turbine components, Wpd said. The wind farm’s 80 8MW wind turbines are to be completed by the end of next year.
BUILDING SERVICES
FDC to help TCC (Hangzhou)
TCC (Hangzhou) Environmental Protection Technology Co Ltd (台泥環保科技), a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), yesterday signed a deal covering management services, marketing and trademark licensing with FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際). Under the agreement, FDC would assist TCC (Hangzhou) in planning technical assistance and services for the parent company’s new building in Hangzhou, China, Taiwan Cement said in a statement. TCC (Hangzhou) would also entrust FDC assisting in operating and managing the building, it added. FDC said that it would provide TCC (Hangzhou) with marketing services and license it to use its trademark. FDC is part of the TCC Group (台泥集團).
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to