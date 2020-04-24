Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad.
Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said.
However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata, suggests that the company will transition more of its Mac lineup away from current supplier Intel Corp.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Apple’s partner for iPhone and iPad processors, is to build the new Mac chips, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private product plans.
The components would be based on a 5-nanometer production technique, the process size Apple is to use in the next iPhones and iPad Pros, one of the people said.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment, as did Intel and TSMC.
Apple is designing more of its own chips to gain greater control over the performance of its devices and differentiate them from rivals.
Getting Macs, iPhones and iPads running the same underlying technology should make it easier for Apple to unify its apps ecosystem and update its computers more often.
The move would also reduce reliance on Intel, which has struggled to maintain annual increases in performance it once offered.
Mobile device chips designed by Apple have multiple processing units, or cores, that handle different types of tasks.
The latest iPad Pro has four cores for performance-intensive workloads and another four to handle low-power tasks to preserve battery life.
The first Mac processors would have eight high-performance cores, codenamed Firestorm, and at least four energy-efficient cores, known internally as Icestorm, the people said, adding that Apple is exploring Mac processors with more than 12 cores for further in the future.
In some Macs, Apple’s designs would double or quadruple the number of cores that Intel provides. For example, the current entry-level MacBook Air has two cores.
Like Qualcomm Inc and the rest of the mobile semiconductor industry, Apple designs its smartphone chips with technology from Arm Inc, which is owned by Softbank Group Corp. These components often use less energy than Intel’s offerings.
However, in the past few years Arm customers have tried to make processors that are also more powerful.
The transition to in-house Apple processor designs would likely begin with a new laptop, because the company’s first custom Mac chips would not be able to rival the performance Intel provides for high-end MacBook Pros, iMacs and the Mac Pro desktop.
The switch away from Intel would be complex, requiring close collaboration between Apple’s software, hardware and component-sourcing teams.
Given work-from-home orders and disruptions to the company’s Asia-based supply chain, the shift could be delayed, the people said.
Like with the iPhone, Apple’s Mac processors would include several components, including the main processor, known as a central processing unit, and the graphics processing unit.
Apple’s lower-end computers currently use Intel for graphics, while it has partnered with Advanced Micro Devices Inc for graphics cards in its professional-focused offerings.
The Kalamata project has been under way for several years. In 2018, Apple developed a Mac chip based on the iPad Pro’s A12X processor for internal testing.
That gave the company’s engineers confidence that they could begin replacing Intel in Macs as early as this year, Bloomberg News reported.
Apple has already started designing a second generation of Mac processors that follows the architecture of chips planned for next year’s iPhone. That indicates that Apple wants to put its Macs, iPhones and iPads on the same processor development cycle.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected