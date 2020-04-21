The Indonesian government has removed import duties on 73 types of medical and disease prevention products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which should make it easier for Taiwanese living there to receive such items, the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta said on Sunday.
In a press release earlier in the day, the Indonesian Directorate General of Customs and Excise said that tariffs were being suspended with immediate effect on masks, sanitizers, disinfection products, rapid COVID-19 test kits, polymerase chain reaction test kits, medicines, vitamins, respirators and other medical devices.
The new regulations, which were approved by the government on Friday, extend to governments, individuals and corporations on imports of 73 types of products that have been exempted from import duty, excise tax, value added tax and sales tax on luxury goods.
It was the third round of customs revisions to facilitate the import of products needed in the nation’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian authorities said.
The trade office said the new regulations would make it easier for Taiwanese in Indonesia to receive personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, from Taiwan.
Applications for the tax waivers must be submitted electronically on the Indonesia National Single Window portal or in writing to the head of the customs office where the goods are to arrive, authorities said.
For items being brought into the country by arriving passengers, they do not have to submit an application if the product value does not exceed US$500, the authorities said.
Prior to the new regulations, tax waivers on such items was limited to US$3 per passenger.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug