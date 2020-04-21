Indonesia’s tax-free PPE import will help Taiwanese

Staff writer, with CNA





The Indonesian government has removed import duties on 73 types of medical and disease prevention products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which should make it easier for Taiwanese living there to receive such items, the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta said on Sunday.

In a press release earlier in the day, the Indonesian Directorate General of Customs and Excise said that tariffs were being suspended with immediate effect on masks, sanitizers, disinfection products, rapid COVID-19 test kits, polymerase chain reaction test kits, medicines, vitamins, respirators and other medical devices.

The new regulations, which were approved by the government on Friday, extend to governments, individuals and corporations on imports of 73 types of products that have been exempted from import duty, excise tax, value added tax and sales tax on luxury goods.

A health worker conducts on-site rapid COVID-19 testing for a man outside a hospital in Jakarta on Sunday. Photo: CNA

It was the third round of customs revisions to facilitate the import of products needed in the nation’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian authorities said.

The trade office said the new regulations would make it easier for Taiwanese in Indonesia to receive personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, from Taiwan.

Applications for the tax waivers must be submitted electronically on the Indonesia National Single Window portal or in writing to the head of the customs office where the goods are to arrive, authorities said.

For items being brought into the country by arriving passengers, they do not have to submit an application if the product value does not exceed US$500, the authorities said.

Prior to the new regulations, tax waivers on such items was limited to US$3 per passenger.