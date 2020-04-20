Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes to global brands, on Friday reported that operating income in the first quarter rose 35.8 percent year-on-year to NT$356.38 million (US$11.84 million).
Gross margin and operating margin improved by 4.2 percentage points and 2.7 percentage points to 23.8 percent and 12.9 percent respectively, the company said in a statement.
Net income increased 72.5 percent year-on-year to NT$354.14 million, hitting a record high, with earnings per share of NT$2.02, while revenue grew 7.6 percent to NT$2.77 billion, it said.
“First-quarter revenue, operating income and net income all hit new highs for the same period in the company’s history. The increase in operating profit has also been greater than the increase in revenue for five consecutive quarters, demonstrating the results of management efficiency and economies of scale,” the statement said.
Fulgent Sun operates three plants in China, two in Vietnam and one in Cambodia.
The COVID-19 pandemic had led to delays in the restart of plants in China and reduced shipments in February and last month, Fulgent Sun said.
The company also faced challenges in the flow of people, logistics and transportation after the rapid spread of the coronavirus late last month forced governments to tighten measures to contain it, the company said.
“However, with multibrand orders, decentralized production bases, product mix optimization and better production efficiency, first-quarter operating performance and financial indicators were still able to grow against the industry’s trend and set a number of records for the same period,” the company said.
Fulgent Sun said it continued to add capacity to its facilities outside China in a bid to diversify risks, with operations in China, Vietnam and Cambodia accounting for 27.7 percent, 43.2 percent and 29.1 percent of its production capacity respectively in the first quarter.
That indicated non-China production had contributed more than 70 percent to the company’s total capacity, and Cambodia’s capacity has surpassed China’s for the first time, it said.
Still, the pandemic has affected global economic activity, disrupted the company’s production and sales, and led to a conservative attitude by brand customers in placing orders, Fulgent Sun said.
The business outlook for the next few months would depend on global epidemic control and end-market demand, it said.
Meanwhile, contract shoemaker Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) on April 10 reported net income of NT$1.28 billion for the first quarter, down 13 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$1.75. Consolidated revenue grew 7.01 percent year-on-year to NT$18.097 billion.
Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) holds a conservative view on the company’s outlook this year, citing demand slowdown in the US and Europe, production disruptions in China and India, as well as the NBA suspending its season, which is likely to affect sales growth of Nike Inc’s basketball shoes.
“We expect second-quarter and third-quarter sales to fall up to 5 percent and 2 percent year-on-year [respectively], as Nike is likely to cut orders due to lockdowns in the US and EU markets in the second quarter, implying there will be some inventory buildup afterward,” Yuanta said in a note on Tuesday last week.
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom