The mayor of Easter Island has called for vehicle restrictions to be introduced around its archeological sites after a pickup truck hit one of the famous stone statues, causing “incalculable” damage.
A Chilean man who lives on the island in Polynesia was arrested after the incident on Sunday and has been charged with damaging a national monument, the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio de Valparaiso said.
The platform on which the statue stood was also damaged in the crash, it reported.
ANCESTRAL SPIRITS
About 1,000 of the figures, known as moai, dot the island, which local people call Rapa Nui.
Indigenous Rapa Nui islanders believe that the moai carry the spirits of prominent ancestors and they are seen as living incarnations of their relatives.
Camilo Rapu, president of the Ma’u Henua Community, which looks after the moai, said that the crash might have been done deliberately.
“As people know, the moai are sacred structures that possess a religious value for the people of Rapa Nui,” he said. “Something like this isn’t just dreadful, it’s an offense against a living culture that has spent the last few years fighting to regain its historic and archeological heritage.”
TRAFFIC RULES
Easter Island Mayor Pedro Edmunds Paoa told El Mercurio that the collision appeared to have been the result of brake failure.
He said the incident demonstrated the need for stricter traffic controls.
“Everyone decided against establishing traffic rules when it came to vehicles on sacred sites — but we, as a council, were talking about the dangers and knew very well what the rise in tourist and resident numbers could mean,” the mayor previously told the paper.
Easter Island’s population has risen from 8,000 to 12,000 since 2012, he said, adding that the island hosts about 12,000 tourists a month.
“They didn’t listen to us and this is the result,” the mayor said.
In June last year, experts from the British Museum traveled to Easter Island to discuss how to help preserve the statues.
The visit came after the island’s authorities and the Chilean government sent a delegation to London in November 2018 to request the return of the Hoa Hakananai’a, a 2.13m basalt statue at the British Museum, which was removed from the island by British sailors more than 150 years ago.
The museum said that it was always happy to consider “loan requests.”
Edmunds instead suggested that the Hoa Hakananai’a could act as an “ambassador” for Easter Island, and Britain could keep it in return for regular payments to ensure the upkeep of the other statues on the island.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department