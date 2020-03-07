Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people.
Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies.
Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both sides of the political divide are using the popular practice to expel their anger.
“[The government] doesn’t act in the interest of us people and tax payers, so many people come to curse the government and the corrupted police,” Ana Hong said.
While the rallies and clashes have died down, partly due to exhaustion and arrests, but also because of the COVID-19 outbreak, tensions remain.
“We want to release some of the hatred vibe inside... We purposely target our chief executive, Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥),” Mai said.
Further along the pavement, Chou Hung Sheng said that he has “had enough of the destruction of Hong Kong,” which he blames on the demonstrators.
“We’re here today to hit the petty persons. We’ll beat them to the ground,” he said, holding up a picture of a pro-democracy lawmaker. “We’ll beat them out of Hong Kong. We’ll cleanse their minds and souls with the beating, and afterward we can have good days ahead.”
For HK$50 (US$6.43) to HK$500, the women wave incense sticks and murmur curses, while using an old shoe to beat paper effigies, often with the unfortunate person’s name and birthday written on it, in front of a makeshift shrine.
On Jing Zhe, paper tigers, representing bad luck, also appear, and are fed pork to satisfy their hunger and prevent quarreling.
Hong Kong resident Tim, taking part in the ritual for the first time, said: “I do feel that my body and mind feels relaxed afterward.”
