Ex-roommate backs Weinstein assault claim

Reuters, NEW YORK

The former roommate of Mimi Haleyi, one of the women who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, on Tuesday took the stand in the former Hollywood mogul’s rape trial.

Elizabeth Entin told jurors that Haleyi, visibly upset, told her in the summer of 2006 that Weinstein forced oral sex on her.

“I said: ‘Miriam, that sounds like rape,’” Entin testified, using Haleyi’s full first name.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The accusations fueled the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct. Weinstein’s trial is widely seen as a key moment for the movement.

Weinstein, who reshaped the independent film industry with critically acclaimed pictures such as The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love, has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Haleyi, who worked as a production assistant on a Weinstein television show, on Monday told jurors that Weinstein invited her to his Manhattan home in July 2006 and attacked her, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.

Entin said that she and Haleyi shared an apartment in 2006.

She said that one evening Haleyi appeared unusually nervous, and told her Weinstein had assaulted her in his home.

“She said: ‘I’m on my period,’ and he said: ‘I don’t care,’ at which point he threw her down, pulled down her underwear, pulled out her tampon and went down on her while she was saying: ‘No,’” Entin said.

Entin testified that she urged Haleyi to speak to a lawyer, but that Haleyi did not want to.

Entin said that weeks before the alleged attack, Haleyi called her at work to tell her that Weinstein had barged into their apartment and begged her to travel to Paris with him.

At the time, Entin said, she saw Weinstein not as a threat, but as “a pathetic older man trying to hit on Miriam.”