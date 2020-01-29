Rising violence threatens peace moves in Yemen

The Guardian

The sudden surge in violence in Yemen could scupper fragile moves toward a peace settlement, UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said.

“We have to get the genie back in the bottle,” Griffiths said. “Whoever started this renewed violence, it is unequivocally the case that there has been a huge rupture of confidence and a huge loss of life for the sake of uncertain territorial gains.”

Griffiths, who is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, said he had “a very real fear of the wheels coming off” in a region already made less safe by the fallout from the killing of Iranian top general Qassem Suleimani in a US raid in Baghdad earlier this month.

On Jan. 18, more than 130 Yemeni soldiers were killed at a training camp in Marib, 113km east of the capital, Sana’a, in one of the bloodiest single incidents since the civil war erupted five years ago.

Related battles in the district of Nihm, to the northeast of Sana’a, and al-Jawf appear to have led to an extraordinary loss of life. Houthi rebel forces appear to have cut off and routed the government forces, even overcoming close air support from Saudi Arabia.

Before the violence there had been a period of de-escalation that Griffiths had hailed in a briefing to the UN Security Council given only two days before the Marib massacre.

Saudi airstrikes had fallen 80 percent by one measure.

“The remarkable achievements of de-escalation are at grave risk and we are in danger of going back to a war that is unwinnable. Certain pieces of ground can be captured and recaptured, but none of these are knockout blows, or substantially change the equation,” Griffiths said.

The upswing in violence “told us is that the war is not over,” Griffiths said. “Everyone wants de-escalation and yet it seems difficult to achieve. It is a question of who goes first.”

Griffiths did not directly attribute the Marib attack to the Houthis, saying it was “tragic, egregious and inexplicable.”

His job was to convene, and not condemn, he said.

“My job is to find areas of commonality rather than judging parties, but we need to understand why it happened,” he said.

Yemen’s civil war escalated in 2014 when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came to the defense of the government of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi after he was ejected from the capital by the Houthis, an Islamic political and armed movement that emerged from Sa’dah in northern Yemen in the 1990s.

As many as 100,000 people have been killed subsequently, and millions afflicted by severe food shortages.

The UAE has pulled out of the war, and the Saudis appear to favor a peace in which the Houthis form part of a unified government.

Griffiths acknowledged that the previous strategy of localized agreements before national talks, such as an agreement over the strategic port city of Hodeidah, was no longer appropriate.

He said the crucial trigger for national talks over a transitional national coalition government was the implementation of an agreement negotiated by the Saudi Arabians in November between the Hadi government and the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist movement.

The council had seized the port city of Aden from Hadi in August last year, exposing a further fissure in Yemen’s anti-Houthi alliance.

“Progress on the agreement is vital if we are to launch political talks,” Griffiths said.