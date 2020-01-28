Iranian plane skids into streets; all passengers safe

AP, TEHRAN

An Iranian passenger plane carrying about 150 passengers yesterday skidded off the runway and into a street next to the airport in the southern city of Mahshahr, after apparently losing its landing gear in a hard landing.

No major injuries were reported.

The passengers calmly exited the Caspian Airlines plane from a front door and one over the wing, still with carry-on baggage in hand, footage posted on state-run TV’s Website showed.

The footage showed passengers being helped to the street below by people on the ground.

Provincial airport director Mohammad Reza Rezanian said all of the passengers had been safely taken off the plane.

However, it seems that tragedy was narrowly avoided, as images from the scene showed the airplane had ground to a halt not far from a populated area.

The incident comes as Iran is still coping with the aftermath of the accidental downing of a Ukrainian plane over Tehran.

The plane was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard earlier this month, killing all 176 people aboard.

Iranian state TV said the plane involved in yesterday’s incident came in harder than usual and lost its landing gear as it hit the tarmac.

No landing gear was evident in pictures of the plane after the accident, but it was not immediately clear if it failed to deploy or somehow collapsed as the jet hit runway at about 9:30am.

The accident is under investigation, officials said.

The flight from the Tehran-based airline originated in the Iranian capital.

Iranian reports identified the plane only as a McDonnell Douglas without being more specific, but Caspian has only the McDonnell Douglas MD-83s in its fleet.