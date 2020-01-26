Agencies

INDIA

Limited Web for Kashmir

Internet services were partly restored in Indian Kashmir from yesterday, ending a five-and-a half-month blackout in the region, but social media would remain offline, local authorities said. Internet access was to be restored to 301 government-approved Web sites that include international news publications and platforms such as Netflix and Amazon. “Access shall be limited only to the whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications,” the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department said. Mobile phone data access is also being restored, but limited to second-generation connections, the department added.

TURKEY

Erdogan slams Haftar

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged international pressure to force the head of Libya’s eastern-based forces to abide by a tentative truce and said that Ankara was determined to continue supporting Libya’s UN-backed government. He made the comments following meetings in Istanbul with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. At a joint news conference with Merkel, Erdogan took aim at General Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces based in eastern Libya that are waging an offensive to take Tripoli. “This man is not trustworthy,” Erdogan said, adding that his government would not abandon Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

SYRIA

‘Pound pride’ launched

With the Syrian pound hitting record lows, a nationwide symbolic campaign has been launched by merchants, barbers, supermarkets and even gyms to support it. Under the slogan “Our pound is our pride,” the campaign encourages merchants to sell any staple or service for only 1 Syrian pound (US$0.0019). The one-pound coin has been out of use for years and has no real value, but organizers say it provides a morale boost and a distraction to war-weary residents who have been hit hard by sky-rocketing prices. “This cannot help the Syrian economy, but it is a chance for some people to forget about their troubles and worries,” said Marla Khouri, general director of al-Wadi Hotel in Homs Province. She is offering two days of accommodation for customers for the price of a pound. Khouri said the offer was made basically for low-income customers and in a bid to support the pound.

ISRAEL

Prince Charles visits tomb

Britain’s Prince Charles on Friday paid a visit to the tomb of his grandmother at the Russian Orthodox Church of St. Mary Magdalene just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Charles was shown around the 19th-century church by Archimandrite Roman Krassovsky, the local head of the Russian Orthodox Church. The prince made no public remarks, but he had paid tribute to his grandmother on Thursday night at the World Holocaust Forum. “I have long drawn inspiration from the selfless actions of my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who in 1943, in Nazi-occupied Athens, saved a Jewish family by taking them into her home and hiding them,” he said.

MOROCCO

Alleged watch gang on trial

Fifteen people went on trial in Rabat on Friday over the theft of dozens of luxury watches belonging to King Mohammed VI. The main suspect is a 46-year-old who worked as a cleaning woman in a royal household. The woman is alleged to have stolen 36 watches, and had many of them melted down and sold to gold merchants. The 14 others, all men, are gold traders or intermediaries who said they had no knowledge of the thefts.