Canada considers royal couple’s security costs

The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with the decision by Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to split their time between Canada and England, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

“I think that is part of the reflection that ... needs to be had, and there are discussions going on,” Trudeau said in an interview with Canadian television channel Global.

“We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, where the dispositions are and those are decisions for them,” he said.

The couple caught the world off guard last week when they announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.

Trudeau said that Canadians are “very supportive” of having the royal couple live in Canada, but there are still “lots of discussions to have.”

“We haven’t spent any time thinking about this issue,” said Canadian Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, who was interviewed earlier on Monday about British press reports that Trudeau had assured Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II that Canada would cover security costs for the pair.

“We obviously are always looking to make sure, as a member of the Commonwealth, we play a role,” Morneau said.

British press had reported Canada would contribute US$650,000 per year.

Canadian media have estimated that protecting the couple and their son, Archie, would cost about US$1.3 million per year.

Canadian taxpayers have traditionally contributed toward security costs when members of the British royal family visit the country.