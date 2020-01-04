Rescuers search for missing after flood

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesian rescuers yesterday mounted a desperate search for those missing after flash floods and landslides sparked by torrential rains killed at least 43 people across the Jakarta region while health authorities raced to prevent disease outbreaks.

Around a dozen people were still unaccounted for after record rains that started on New Year’s Eve pounded the capital and left swathes of the megalopolis, home to 30 million, under water and with thousands homeless.

Around 192,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters, authorities said, with many unable to return to waterlogged homes in neighborhoods turned into wastelands of debris and overturned cars.

“We’re encouraging people whose houses are still inundated to go to a safer place,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Agus Wibowo said.

The agency said 43 people had been confirmed dead in Greater Jakarta and neighboring Lebak regency in the south of Java island.

Waters had receded in many areas and power, which had been shut off across many districts, was being restored.

In hard-hit Bekasi, on the outskirts of the city, swampy streets were littered with debris and crushed cars were lying on top of each other — with waterline marks reaching as high as the second floors of buildings.

The government said yesterday it would start cloud seeding to the west of the capital — inducing rain using chemicals sprayed from planes — to prevent approaching rainfall from pounding the region.

Using inflatable boats to evacuate residents trapped in their homes, including children and seniors, rescuers said they were targeting the hardest-hit areas of the city.

Shelters filled up with many refugees, including infants, resting on thin mats as food and drinking water ran low.

“It’s impossible for me to go back to my home,” 72-year-old Lumongga Siregar said.

“We have no clean water right now ... and we’re hoping for more food because there isn’t much,” she added.

Mother Dewi Puspitasari worried about her one-year-old daughter’s health.

“The blanket and mat I’ve got here aren’t thick enough for her and we’re scared she will get sick,” she said.

Indonesia’s health ministry said it deployed about 11,000 health workers and soldiers to distribute medicine, disinfectant hygiene kits and food in a bid to stave off outbreaks of hepatitis A, mosquito-borne dengue fever and other illnesses, including infections linked to contact with dead animals.

In Lebak, residents started the slow process of cleaning up their deluged homes.

“Everything’s gone,” said shop owner Aminah, who goes by one name.

“I couldn’t bring anything ... I left it all because I got scared at how high the water was getting,” Aminah said.

Around Jakarta, a family — including a four and nine-year-old — died of suspected gas poisoning from a portable power generator, while an eight-year-old boy killed in a landslide and an 82-year-old pensioner were also among the victims. Others died from drowning or hypothermia, while one 16-year-old boy was electrocuted by a power line.

Most services have been restored although some commuter train lines were still suspended yesterday.

Jakarta is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season, which started in late November.

However, this week’s disaster marked Jakarta’s worst flooding since 2013 when dozens were killed after the city was inundated by monsoon rains.