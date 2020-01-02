Robert Durst wrote ‘cadaver’ note: lawyers

AP, LOS ANGELES

Lawyers for New York real-estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he is accused of killing, court documents showed.

In a court filing last week in the Superior Court of California of the County of Los Angeles, lawyers for Durst conceded he had written the note directing police to the home where his best friend, Susan Berman, was shot point-blank in the back of the head just before Christmas in 2000.

Durst, 76, pleaded not guilty to murder in Berman’s death, but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.

The revelation he sent the note was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors of stipulations they have agreed to before his trial scheduled for Feb. 10.

Attorneys for Durst said they made the concession as a strategic decision after the judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

The defense, which had long denied he wrote the note, said they still plan to challenge that ruling on appeal.

Attorney Dick DeGuerin told reporters that the defense would not comment on the stipulation.

“This does not change the facts that Bob Durst didn’t kill Susan Berman and he doesn’t know who did,” DeGuerin said.

Durst killed Berman because he feared his friend and unofficial spokeswoman was going to tell police what she knew about the mysterious disappearance of his wife, Kathleen Durst, in New York in 1982, prosecutors said.

The note sent to the Beverly Hills Police Department on the same day Berman was killed has been considered a smoking gun in the case since the bombshell finale of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst aired on HBO in 2015.

Robert Durst was shown the note written in block letters that only included the address of Berman’s house and the word “cadaver.”

He denied writing the note, but said that “only the killer could have written” it.

The envelope was addressed with Beverly misspelled “Beverley.”

Filmmakers then confronted him with a letter he sent Berman a year earlier that appeared to have identical handwriting, including the same misspelling.

“I wrote this one, but I did not write the cadaver one,” Robert Durst said.

Yet moments later, he could not tell the two apart.

After an awkward moment in which he blinked, burped and put his head in his hands, he denied being the killer.

The interview then ended and Robert Durst walked into a bathroom unaware he was still wearing a live microphone.

He was heard muttering to himself: “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

One law enforcement official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, because the investigation was ongoing, said that analysis linking Robert Durst to the letters was the key new evidence presented to prosecutors before his arrest.

He was nabbed on the eve of the broadcast in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he was staying in a hotel under a pseudonym and appeared to be making plans to leave the country.

After Berman’s death, Robert Durst went into hiding in Galveston, Texas, where he disguised himself as a mute woman in a boarding house.

He killed his neighbor, Morris Black, in 2001 in what he said was self-defense after the men struggled over a gun.

He then chopped up the man’s body and disposed of it at sea.