Italy’s education minister resigns over lack of funds

Reuters, ROME

Italian Minister of Education Lorenzo Fioramonti on Wednesday said that he had resigned after failing to obtain from the government the billions of euros that he said were needed to improve the country’s schools and universities.

The resignation is a blow to the embattled government, whose ruling parties are at odds on issues ranging from eurozone reform to migrant rights.

It underscores the problems of the Five Star Movement, Fioramonti’s party, which is trying to reorganize amid dissatisfaction with its leader Luigi di Maio.

Fioramonti said that he had tendered his “irrevocable resignation” to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a letter on Monday.

This month three Five-Star senators jumped ship to join the right-wing League party in opposition.

Fioramonti said shortly after the Five-Star and center-left Democratic Party formed a government coalition in September that he would quit unless education spending was raised by 3 billion euros (US$3.3 billion) in next year’s budget.

Few believed him, even as the budget continued its passage through the Italian parliament, and it became clear that the government had little intention of hiking taxes or cutting spending to find the funds that he demanded.

The budget was approved on Monday ahead of a deadline on Tuesday next week.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that a minister keeps his word,” Fioramonti said in an interview on Wednesday.

Fioramonti said that he would still support the government in parliament, where he is a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

Italy spends 3.6 percent of its GDP on primary to university education, compared with an average of 5 percent among 32 nations in a report by the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development.