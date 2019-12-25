HK novices adapt to new jobs

AFP, HONG KONG

A colorful cast of political novices who won Hong Kong’s local elections are attending cram courses and trading tips on how to take the fight to the territory’s pro-Beijing establishment in their own neighborhoods.

Last month’s landslide victory for the pro-democracy camp was a clarion call for change after six months of huge and increasingly violent protests against the government of Beijing-backed Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).

The territory’s district councils are the only elections in which Hong Kongers can vote for every seat — and they did so in record numbers this year.

Pro-democracy candidates won 392 of 452 races, seizing all but one of the territory’s 18 districts during a poll that was widely seen as a barometer of seething public anger toward Beijing’s rule.

Yet many of those elected openly admit they are political newcomers who would never would have dreamed of running had Beijing and Lam not spent months digging in against the protests.

“I thought I would lose. To be honest, I don’t have enough experience,” said Chan Tsz-wai (陳梓維), a 26-year-old convenience store worker who wrote his manifesto by hand.

He managed to unseat a rising star of the Democratic Alliance for Betterment — Hong Kong’s largest and wealthiest pro-Beijing party — in Yau Tsim Mong, a district that has seen some of the fiercest battles between protesters and riot police.

“We are all fumbling our way across the river,” added Richard Chan (陳振哲), a 47-year-old funeral home director, who won in his district of Tai Po.

He recently attended a series of cram courses for new councilors, detailing duties such as balancing the books, running public meetings and how to hire assistants.

Hong Kong’s district councils deal with bread-and-butter issues such as bus timetables and garbage collections.

However, pro-democracy candidates are strategizing on how to maximize their influence where they can.

Chan Tsz-wai plans to focus on pursuing police and local authorities over Aug. 31, a night when police were filmed beating demonstrators inside the Prince Edward subway station.

“I hope we can investigate this on a district level,” he said. “I understand that the power of district council is very weak, but I will do my best.”

Richard Chan is getting a team together to scrutinize a large housing project with one of the territory’s biggest property developers.

Sky-high housing costs fuel Hong Kong’s political crisis, with public anger palpable over the pro-Beijing establishment’s cozy links with tycoons.

“What most needs to be changed is the cronyism,” he said.

Jocelyn Chau (仇栩欣), a former client manager in a bank, was launched from obscurity to eventual political office when she live-streamed her arrest earlier in the year.

The 23-year-old won a seat in North Point, an area that has a long history of support for the pro-Beijing establishment.

She plans to focus on services for young people, a demographic that she said was often ignored by the pro-Beijing parties and have formed the backbone of this year’s protests.

“I will continue to look after the needs of the elderly, while allocating more resources to cater the young people and families in my communities,” she said.

Beijing forbids Hong Kongers from directly electing their leader — a stance which lies at the heart of the territory’s political unrest.