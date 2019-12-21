Iranian president visits Japan amid US tensions

AFP, TOKYO

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was yesterday to make the first visit to Japan by an Iranian head of state in two decades, as Tokyo seeks to mediate between Tehran and Washington amid spiraling nuclear tensions.

The trip comes after violent protests last month over oil price hikes in Iran, as Washington-imposed sanctions over its nuclear program hit the Iranian economy.

The US last year reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from an international deal aimed at tackling the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei has played down the mediation aspect of the trip, saying that the visit to Tokyo had “nothing to do with issues such as negotiations with America.”

However, he added that “our Japanese friends usually convey messages or initiatives, which we welcome ... and seriously examine.”

As a key US ally that also maintains close diplomatic and economic ties with Iran, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has tried to build bridges between the two rival powers.

Last week, Abe said that he would strive “as much as possible to ease tensions” in the Middle East, noting Japan’s alliance with Washington and “favorable relations” with Tehran.

Abe in June traveled to Tehran to try to ease tension between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Japan was formerly a major buyer of Iranian crude, but stopped purchases to comply with the US sanctions.

Rouhani arrives in Japan from Kuala Lumpur, where he called on Muslim countries at a summit to band together to fight US “economic terrorism.”

Center for Contemporary Islamic Studies in Japan head Osamu Miyata told reporters that Abe would find it difficult to steer a path between US President Donald Trump and Rouhani.

Abe and Rouhani were expected to inspect a guard of honor before summit talks and a dinner.