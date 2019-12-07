FEATURE: China’s single women seek sperm donors overseas

AFP, BEIJING

Looking at page after page of childhood photographs, Xiaogunzhu was drawn to an image of a French-Irish boy with smiling dark blue eyes.

However, she was not admiring her lover’s family album, she was browsing a catalogue of potential sperm donors — the 39-year-old is one of an increasing number of affluent single women in China that are seeking a child, but not a husband.

Unmarried women in China are largely barred from accessing sperm banks and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, forcing them to seek options abroad.

Her choice made — donor #14471 on the Web site of a Californian sperm bank — Xiaogunzhu flew to the US to begin the first rounds of treatment.

“There are many women who won’t get married, so they might not fulfil this fundamental biological mission,” Xiaogunzhu said, using the name she blogs under to avoid any negative attention.

“But I felt another path had opened up,” she added.

Her baby, now nine months old, is called Oscar after a character in a comic about the French revolution — a nod to the donor’s French ancestry.

The marriage rate in China has been in decline over the past five years. Last year, only 7.2 out of 1,000 people got married, according to official statistics.

PROFESSIONALS

Educated professional women face “discrimination” when seeking spouses, as their male partners have “difficulty accepting their higher educational or economic accomplishments,” sociologist Sandy To said.

However, many feel that struggling to find or simply not wanting a partner should not preclude them from motherhood.

Xiaogunzhu believes a father is not necessary — her own was controlling and often angry, dimming her view of the traditional family setup.

“Why does everyone think that children will ask: ‘Why don’t I have a father?’” she said.

Analysts predict that the total market in China for fertility services would reach US$1.5 billion in 2022 — more than double its 2016 value.

But demand for services overseas for Chinese nationals is also booming.

Danish sperm and egg bank Cryos International has created a Chinese Web site and added Chinese-speaking staff. US and European sperm banks said that they have increasing numbers of Chinese clients.

However, the journey is neither cheap nor easy.

China’s National Health Commission stipulates that the purpose of sperm banks is for “treating infertility and preventing genetic diseases.”

In practice, that prohibits non-married women from using them.

“We want to help these single women, but unfortunately we truly are politically restricted,” said Liu Jiaen, the director of a fertility hospital in Beijing.

Liu said the limitation is “a pity.”

Conceiving a child through a foreign sperm bank starts from 200,000 yuan (US$28,447).

Women must make several trips abroad for the medical procedures, as Chinese law bans importing human sperm.

Women also face discrimination; in Chinese culture, marriage is still considered essential to having a child.

“If sperm banks and related technology like egg-freezing are accessible to single women, it’s a way to safeguard your own reproduction ability,” said Alan Zhang, a 28-year-old reproductive rights activist in Beijing.

Zhang has written more than 60 letters to delegates of China’s parliamentary body asking them to overturn the restriction as part of her work with Diversity Family, the non-governmental organization she cofounded to advocate for non-traditional family structures.