Venice holds autonomy referendum

Giorgio Suppiej was badly beaten up when he campaigned for Venice to break away from its mainland borough, Mestre, in 1979.

He was 18 at the time and was set upon as he attended a demonstration in support of autonomy by a gang deliberately dispatched by opponents to sabotage the vote.

“They were people sent by the most violent parties of the period,” said Suppiej, a lawyer and president of Venezia Serenissima, a cultural association. “It took me two months to recover.”

That referendum was unsuccessful, as were subsequent ones in 1989, 1994 and 2003.

Venetians and their neighbors in Mestre went to the polls for a fifth time yesterday and, while the atmosphere is nowhere near as vicious as it was 40 years ago, emotions are raw following the recent devastating flooding.

With support building on both sides of the lagoon, campaigners say that on this occasion they might just achieve independence.

The floods, the worst since 1966, further exposed Venice’s fragility and unleashed long-held grievances over issues such as mass tourism, the behemoth cruise ships that chug through the historic Giudecca Canal and a corruption scandal that has embroiled the severely delayed flood barrier project, Mose.

“Venice is furious,” said Suppiej, whose experience in 1979 only made him more determined to fight for autonomy. “Our problems have got much worse — there is the lack of a physical safeguard, tourism is badly managed, speculation is unfettered, artisans have gone and — most importantly — the population is decreasing. Venice has been reduced to a cash cow and the only way to save it is through independence.”

Venice has 11 inhabited islands and was in control of its own administration until then-Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime combined it with the industrial Mestre in 1926.

The plan worked relatively well until Venice’s population declined, Mestre’s grew and money that was intended to preserve the former got diverted into developing the latter, bringing with it shopping centers and huge hotels.

Venice’s population has fallen from about 175,000 in the post-World War II years to 55,000 today.

While almost triple the number of people live in Mestre, those campaigning there for autonomy say residents are also deserting the city as it is mainly a place that caters to budget tourists whose only aim is to see Venice.

“We are convinced that the two places immediately need two distinct administrations with two distinct mayors, as the problems are so different,” said Maria Laura Faccini, a spokesperson for Mestre Mia, a cultural association.

“Venice is beautiful, fragile and needs all the attention possible as it has some very difficult problems, but it isn’t much better on the other side — we also have citizens leaving because it’s not such a nice place to live — there are few services, shops are closing and it’s full of concrete hotel blocks,” she said.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro is vehemently against the referendum and even took legal action to try to block it, despite promising a vote in his 2015 election campaign.

He has urged residents to snub the ballot, arguing that independence would come at a huge cost and that it would take years to untangle bureaucracy.

Italian lawmaker Nicola Pellicani of the center-left Democratic Party who lives in Mestre, also opposes the referendum.