Mosque shooter likely acted by himself: police

Bloomberg

New Zealand’s worst mass shooting in modern history appears to be the act of a lone gunman who attacked worshipers at two mosques out of racial hatred.

The death toll from Friday’s massacre in the South Island city of Christchurch has risen to 50 after another victim was located at one of the crime scenes, police said yesterday.

One person has been charged with murder while three other people apprehended with firearms are not believed to be involved, they said.

“At this point, only one person has been charged in relation to these attacks,” New Zealand Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters. “I will not be saying anything conclusive until we are absolutely convinced as to how many people were involved.”

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday charged with one count of murder. He entered no plea and was remanded in custody until April 5.

He is expected to face further charges, police said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was seeking advice on Tarrant’s possible deportation to Australia, but it was too soon to say whether that was likely.

“He will certainly face the justice system of New Zealand for the terrorist act he committed here,” she told a news conference yesterday. “As for the remainder I am seeking advice. I don’t want to pre-empt anything.”

Tarrant grew up in the small Australian city of Grafton and worked in a local gym as a personal trainer, Australia’s Nine News reported.

He left his job in 2010 after the death of his father and traveled extensively.

Turkey’s vice president and foreign affairs minister are to visit Christchurch over the next two days to pay their respects and meet with members of the Muslim community, Ardern said.

She said yesterday that Tarrant spent “sporadic periods of time” in New Zealand and most recently lived in Dunedin.

Police said that they recovered two semi-automatic weapons, two shotguns and a lever-action firearm after the attacks.

Tarrant had a category-A gun license, which meant he could legally buy the weapons he used, although there are suggestions they were altered to make them more lethal.

Ardern indicated she would move quickly to tighten gun laws, saying a ban on semi-automatic weapons is one possibility that will be discussed by ministers today.

Gun shops around New Zealand on Saturday reported increased sales of firearms, including semi-automatics, ammunition and magazines, as people rushed to acquire them before the government acts, according to the Newsroom Web site.

Tarrant posted a manifesto online before the attack, suggesting a racially motivated act of terrorism.

In a rambling document that is dozens of pages long, he says he was inspired by Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who was responsible for the deaths of 77 people in 2011.

The document was sent to more than 30 addresses, including the prime minister’s office about nine minutes before the first emergency calls were received, Ardern said yesterday.

There was no indication of a time or location of any actual attack in the document, she said.

Meanwhile, another Australian citizen has been praised for trying to confront Tarrant outside Linwood Masjid, the second mosque to be attacked, where seven people were killed.

When former Afghan refugee Abdul Aziz saw a man brandishing a gun outside the mosque, he ran toward him armed with the only weapon he could find — a credit card machine.