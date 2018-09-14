Florence closes in on the Carolinas

AFP, WILMINGTON, North Carolina

Hurricane Florence yesterday edged closer to delivering a powerful blow to the east coast of the US, with forecasters warning of life-threatening rainfall and flooding, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm.

Georgia joined four other coastal states in issuing an emergency declaration as forecasts showed Florence dumping historic amounts of torrential rain on the state.

As Florence closed in, US President Donald Trump and state and local officials urged residents in the path of the storm to evacuate before it was too late.

Appeals to stay safe came from as far away as space, as German astronaut Alexander Gerst tweeted photographs of the storm taken from the International Space Station along with the message: “Watch out, America!”

Florence’s maximum sustained winds had eased to 175kph and it had been downgraded to a Category 2 storm from Category 3 on the five-level Saffir-Simpson wind scale, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It was the second such drop in hours, but the Miami-based center said it remained “a life-threatening situation” due to the risks of storm surge around coastal areas.

Up to 1.7 million people are under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders, and coastal residents were frantically boarding up homes and businesses, and hitting the road on Wednesday as the storm approached.

“Get out of its way, don’t play games with it, it’s a big one, maybe as big as they’ve seen,” Trump said. “We’ll handle it. We’re ready, we’re able.”

Florence is forecast to dump up to 1m of rain in some areas after it makes landfall in North and South Carolina.

“This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding,” the NHC said.

Life-threatening storm surges of up to 4m were also forecast in some areas along with the possibility of tornadoes in North Carolina.

“This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast,” said Jeff Byard, associate administrator for response and recovery at the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This is not going to be a glancing blow,” Byard said, warning of power outages, road closures, infrastructure damage and potential loss of life.

Duke Energy estimated that 1 million to 3 million customers could lose electricity because of the storm and that it could take weeks to restore.

As of 2am, the eye of the storm was 375km southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving northwest at 27kph.

The storm was heading for the coast of the two states, but heavy rain was also expected in Virginia to the north and Georgia to the south.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency “in light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall.”

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety,” Deal said. “I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm, as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas.”

A state of emergency had earlier been declared in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington.

People fleeing coastal North and South Carolina clogged highways on Wednesday as Florence bore down for a direct hit in the low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.

The eastbound lanes of several major highways have been shut to allow traffic to flow inland, but the exodus was slow along roads jammed with outward-bound vehicles.