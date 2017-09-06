End to DACA gives Congress hot potato

AP, WASHINGTON

A plan US President Donald Trump is expected to announce to remove a shield from deportation for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children is being embraced by some top Republicans and denounced by others as the beginning of a “civil war” within the party.

The response was an immediate illustration of the potential battles ahead if Trump follows through with a plan that would hand a political hot potato to Republicans on the Hill who have a long history of dropping it.

Two people familiar with Trump’s decision making on Sunday said that the president was preparing to announce an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, but with a six-month delay intended to give the US Congress time to pass legislation that would address the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants covered by the program.

The White House has said Trump’s decision would be announced yesterday. The US Department of Justice said late on Monday that US Attorney General Jeff Session would address the program at a morning briefing.

Trump’s decision would come after a long and notably public deliberation. Despite campaigning as an immigration hard-liner, Trump has said he is sympathetic to the plight of the immigrants who came to the US illegally as children and in some cases have no memories of the countries they were born in.

However, such an approach — essentially kicking the can down the road and letting Congress deal with it— is fraught with uncertainty and political perils that amount, according to one vocal opponent, to “Republican suicide.”

Still other Republicans say they are ready to take on a topic that has proven a nonstarter and career-breaker for decades.

“If President Trump makes this decision we will work to find a legislative solution to their dilemma,” Republican Senator Lindsay Graham said.

Officials caution that Trump’s plan is not yet finalized, and the president, who has been grappling with the issue for months, has been known to change his mind at the last minute ahead of an announcement.

It also remains unclear exactly how a six-month delay would work in practice, including whether the government would continue to process applications under the program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country in the form of two-year, renewable permits.

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and a handful of other Republicans urged Trump last week to hold off on scrapping DACA to give lawmakers time to come up with a legislative fix.

However, Congress has repeatedly tried — and failed — to come together on immigration overhaul legislation, and it remains uncertain whether the House would succeed in passing anything on the divisive topic.

The House under Democratic control passed a Dream Act in 2010, but it died in the Senate. Since Republicans retook control of the House in late 2010, it has taken an increasingly hard line on immigration.

House Republicans refused to act on the Senate’s comprehensive immigration bill in 2013. Two years later, a Republican border security bill languished because of objections from conservatives.

Many House Republicans represent highly conservative districts, and if the president goes through with the six-month delay — creating a March deadline — the pressure is likely to be amplified as primary races intensify ahead of next year’s midterm elections.