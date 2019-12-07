Foster parents recognized

By Lo Hsin-chen and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A married couple in Pingtung County are to be honored tomorrow by the Ministry of Health and Welfare for fostering 29 children over the past 21 years.

Liao Yu-chao (廖玉招) yesterday said that she and her husband, Chen Wen-kuan (陳文寬), started as foster parents in 1998, and were determined to dedicate themselves to the welfare of abused and underprivileged children.

To prepare themselves, they enrolled in training programs, and eventually became certified foster parents, they said.

The children placed with them came out of circumstances such as poverty, rape, abuse and negligence, Liao said, adding that the most unforgettable case was that of a seven-year-old boy with a social disorder.

He lacked the ability to care for himself, and often exhibited an inclination to injure himself and others, causing trouble for other parents and neighbors, she said.

Being foster parents requires a strong mindset, as they are not only responsible for the children, but must also withstand judgement and pressure from society, she said.

A 12-year-old orphan also left a strong impression on the couple, as he had spent his life drifting among relatives’ homes and foster organizations, until eventually setting foot in their home, which provided a more stable life, they said.

In an article he once wrote, he described how the word “mother” had always been distant to him until meeting Liao, who showed him what a mother’s love felt like, they said.

After three years of foster care with the family, he was transferred to a foster agency, where he struggled whenever other children were writing letters to their parents, because he was not sure to whom his letter should be sent, they said.

When they visited him at the agency, they told him they would look forward to receiving his letters, as their home would always be his, despite the foster period ending, the couple said.

Reminiscing about the past 20 years, the couple said that they often become emotional whenever foster children return to visit, or make a special announcement, such as a wedding.

Every child has a unique story, and the happiness they shared together, as well as the hardships — such as a child running away, arguments, theft or other misconduct — would forever be remembered, they said.

“We taught children to know right from wrong with all our love, and let them know what a real home should feel like,” Chen said, adding that knowing that they continue to see him and his wife as a vital part of their lives after they left has made all their efforts worthwhile.