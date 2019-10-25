Taiwan cohosts Asian LGBT forum

By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The first government-hosted forum on LGBT in the Asian region took place yesterday in Taipei, with participants discussing the progress, challenges and experiences of promoting same-sex marriage in European and Asian countries, ahead of the annual gay pride parade scheduled for tomorrow in Taipei.

The two-day “EU-Taiwan LGBTI Human Rights Conference” is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Executive Yuan and the European Economics and Trade Office (EETO) in Taiwan, with foreign representatives in Taiwan and nearly 260 delegates from European and Asian countries attending.

EETO head Filip Grzegorzewski opened his talk by lauding Taiwan on becoming the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

The Legislative Yuan in May passed the Enforcement Act of the Judicial Yuan Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法), setting the legal foundation for same-sex marriage.

The act is the culmination of many years of hard work by human rights and LGBT rights activists, as well as demonstrating courage and resolve on the part of the Taiwanese government, Grzegorzewski said.

However, there is still room for improvement in the act, especially regarding issues such as joint adoption of children, international marriages and promoting equality at schools and workplaces, he said, urging experts to come up with solutions to the issues at the forum.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) promised that recognition and acceptance of the LGBT community would continue to be the goal of future policies.

The issue had stirred intense public debate over the years, but the government, after much debate and review, accomplished its goal of offering legal guarantees to same-sex couples, he said.

This should serve as a model as to how Taiwan can face and overcome divisive issues, Chen said.

The passage of the act shows that Taiwanese are willing to learn to respect the choices others make, he said, adding that the legal guarantees offered by the act can make others understand that love is equal for all people.

The act is only the first of many lessons for Taiwanese to learn how to be accepting of one another, he said, adding that people should strive to understand and be accepting of our fellow citizens and other residents, he said.

“The Taiwanese value, therefore, is a democratic system of government, liberty and the rule of law,” Chen said.

The annual LGBT pride parade is to start from Taipei City Hall to Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office.

Additional reporting by CNA