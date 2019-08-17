Ministry official demoted after alleged sex messages

By Rachel Lin and Liu Hsiao-hsin / Staff reporters

A Ministry of Education official has been demoted and received two major demerits after he allegedly sent several sexual messages to a female staff member at a university.

The case involved a section chief surnamed Tsai (蔡), who allegedly pursued a university student surnamed Huang (黃), who was working as an office assistant for a professor.

An internal ministry report said that Tsai became acquainted with Huang through his work for the ministry with universities.

He allegedly sent repeated messages through the Line messaging app asking Huang out for a date “to make love,” the report said.

Tsai was careful to delete the Line messages as soon as Huang was shown to have read them to prevent his wife from finding out, the report said.

His wife had recently given birth, the report said.

Tsai denied the accusations of misconduct.

“I had no intention of having sexual relations with Huang. I have explained this to her and apologized,” he said.

Huang submitted a complaint to the ministry, saying that she was the victim of sexual harassment.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) was disturbed by the conduct of a section chief under his charge and ordered the investigation, sources said.

It conducted an investigation and announced its decision yesterday, the first time that the ministry has punished a staff member over breaches of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法).