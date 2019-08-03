DPP chairman seeks cooperation in pan-green camp

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is striving to build cooperation among pan-green parties in light of recent developments in the political scene, DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said yesterday.

Cho said he had contacted New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) to schedule a meeting next week to discuss forging an alliance under the proposed banner of “safeguarding Greater Taiwan.”

The move comes after Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) on Thursday quit the NPP to run as an independent in his Taipei electoral district, while Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Wednesday announced that he was forming a new party.

“Our talk will focus on collaboration, working together for Taiwan’s best interests and to implement national development programs,” Cho said of the planned meeting with Chiu. “The DPP is looking to help pro-Taiwan forces.”

Chiu yesterday met with NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), after which he said that the party would support President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election bid.

“I look forward to discussing with Cho the nomination of candidates in competing electorates,” Chiu said. “I also want to talk to Cho about judicial reform, amending injustices in housing policies, parliamentary reform and other important issues.”

Earlier yesterday, Cho wrote on Facebook about recent political developments, saying that the “DPP does not want to see events creating distrust and break-ups.”

“The DPP has always sought to see the pro-Taiwan forces grow and become stronger,” he wrote.

Lim’s departure has sparked conflict in the NPP, while Ko’s action has divided previously cooperative partnerships, he wrote.

“The coalition of forces opposed to China is breaking up and the pro-Taiwan force is splitting,” Cho wrote. “It is regretful to see this happening.”

“When China sees that our pro-Taiwan forces cannot work together due to internal conflicts, it will see that its opportunity has come,” he said.

“The DPP is willing to offer front-line troops as it forges an alliance for dialogue and cooperation among like-minded parties and groups,” he said.