Detective murdered in suspected revenge case

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police were looking for three suspects in a murder case in Tainan, where off-duty detective Liu San-jung (劉三榮) was found shot dead at a karaoke parlor yesterday in what police believe was revenge for the detective’s role in a case from three years ago.

A detective was rushed from the karaoke parlor in Liouying District (柳營) to Chi Mei Hospital, but was pronounced dead at about 2am.

Liu had served as a detective in the Tainan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Prosecutors gathered evidence and questioned eyewitnesses, with preliminary information suggesting that Liu was shot by a suspect surnamed Mei (梅).

Mei has prior convictions and had been listed as a gangster to be monitored by local police, prosecutors said.

He had crossed paths with the victim in a criminal case three years ago, Tainan prosecutor Chuang Shih-chin (莊士嶔) said.

A task force has been formed to investigate the case, as it involves an illegal firearm and a police victim, officers said.

Investigators were also pursuing two other suspects, as surveillance cameras showed Mei driving a car to a motel, where he apparently stayed with the other two suspects before all three checked out.

Liu had just received a commendation for his performance and went to the karaoke parlor with a friend to celebrate after work, the Tainan Police Department said, adding that the establishment does not employee hostesses.

Separately yesterday, Taipei police were investigating reports that three gunshots were fired at a house in Neihu District (內湖) at about 11:20am.

Video footage showed a lone gunman who police were working to identity.

The incident likely involved a dispute over unpaid debts, officials said.